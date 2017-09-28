Rodgers, Packers dominate from the start in a 35-14 win over the Bears

GREEN BAY – If you were hoping for a breakthrough, you didn’t get it. If you wanted someone else to take snaps under center for the team in all blue, you were out of luck.

Should you be rooting for the Bears and all you were hoping for was a competitive game, sorry it didn’t happen. In fact, in many ways, it went as bad as Chicago fans might have feared it could be.

Two early turnovers by Mike Glennon led to a pair of early touchdowns by the Packers, who controlled the pace for most of the sixth minutes at Lambeau Field. Not even a 47-minute lightning delay could change the momentum as the Bears fell in Green Bay 35-14 on Thursday night.

The defeat drops the Bears to 1-3 on the season and they’ll have sometime to digest this loss. The Bears don’t play till Monday, October 9th when the host the Vikings at Soldier Field.

Rodgers was 18-of-26 for 179 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Meanwhile his counterpart Glennon struggled, turning the ball over four times (2 interceptions, 2 fumbles) while completing 21-of-33 passes for 218 yards and a touchdowns.

The first of those turnovers came after the Packers carved up the Bears defense on a ten-play, 75 yard touchdown drive capped off by a Rodgers touchdown pass to Devante Adams. On the first play of the game for Glennon, he was hit by Clay Matthews and lost the ball which was recovered by Green Bay.

Three plays later, Rodgers hit Randall Cobb on a short touchdown to make it 14-0.

Later in the first the Bears got away with another Glennon fumble – this time a snap that bounced off his knee – as the defense kept the Packers off the scoreboard. Then came that 47-minute lightning delay at the end of the first quarter that gave the Bears a breather after a brutal start.

It didn’t help.

Glennon was picked off by Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter and Rodgers followed the turnover with a 58-yard pass to Jordy Nelson to get to the Bears two-yard line.

Aaron Jones punched it in on the next play to make it 21-0.

The only signs of life the Bears showed came late in the first half, when Glennon led the Bears on a seven-play 72 yard drive that was capped with a touchdown pass to Kendall Wright to cut the lead to 14.

Yet that momentum fizzled out in the second half when a promising drive went for not as Connor Barth missed a 47-yard field goal on the opening drive of the half. Rodgers turned around and led the Packers on a 63-yard drive which he capped with a four-yard touchdown pass to Nelson to make it 28-7.

Another Glennon pick on the next drive led to a Rodgers’ second touchdown pass to Nelson on the night to complete the scoring for Green Bay in yet another dominating night against the NFC North rivals.