Richard Lewis Talks Hugh Hefner, ‘Curb,’ Larry David & Zanies!

9th season of HBO’s CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

Premieres on Sunday, October 1st

and

“Tracks Of My Fears” Tour

at Zanies in Chicago

January 17th – 20th, 2018

richardlewisonline.com

zanies.com

Curb Your Enthusiasm stars 'Seinfeld' co-creator Larry David as himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his life. Shot in a verite style and featuring celebrities playing themselves, the episodes are improvised by the actors from an outline created by David. The series also stars Cheryl Hines as David's wife Cheryl, Jeff Garlin as David's manager Jeff and Susie Essman as Jeff's wife Susie.

This season, as "single Larry" continues to navigate the LA dating scene, a faulty alibi ends up landing him in New York City for an extended stay - where he proves that faux-pas and character assassinations can occur just as easily in the Big Apple as in Hollywood.