Some parents think giving their baby a clever name shows everyone how cool and original they are. As a result, years from now, kids will go to the nursing home to visit "Grandma Blue Jasmine" and "Grandpa Bronx."

This baby-naming nonsense is right up there with Beyonce pregnancy photos. It has to stop!!! Pat Tomasulo goes even deeper in this episode of "The Voice of Reason."

