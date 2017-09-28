Lunchbreak: Lemon flower and herb bars

Pastry Chef Anna Posey
Event:
Gary Comer Youth Center Benefit Luncheon: Locally Grown
October 10
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Fairmont Chicago
200 N. Columbus
Chicago
For tickets:
www.garycomeryouthcenter.org/benefit
Lemon Flower and Herb Bars
Crust:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 1/2 cup all purpose flour
3/4 cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed 1/8 tsp salt
Herbs (to taste), chopped
Filling:
1/2 cup all purpose flour
2 1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 cup lemon juice
2 Tbs orange juice
1 Tbs marigold, dried and sifted into a powder
1/4 tsp orange blossom water
1 orange zest
1 lemon zest
1 egg yolk
6 whole eggs
1/4 tsp kosher salt
Directions:
Pulse the powdered sugar, flour, and salt in a food processor. Add the cold butter and herbs, pulse until a dough forms but don’t over mix. Place the herb crust into a parchment lined half sheet tray, about 1/4” from the bottom. Press down firmly. Bake at 350 F, rotating the pan once, until lightly golden brown (about 25-30 minutes). Pull the crust from the oven, turn the oven to 300 F. In a blender, blend all the ingredients together until combined. Pour the citrus mixture on top of the hot crust. Bake for 25 minutes at 300 F or until the center is no longer jiggly. Let cool to room temperature, then store chilled in the refrigerator. Dust the top with powdered sugar or a dried herb mixture.