Lunchbreak: Lemon flower and herb bars

Pastry Chef Anna Posey

Event:

Gary Comer Youth Center Benefit Luncheon: Locally Grown

October 10

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Fairmont Chicago

200 N. Columbus

Chicago

For tickets:

www.garycomeryouthcenter.org/benefit

Lemon Flower and Herb Bars

Crust:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 1/2 cup all purpose flour

3/4 cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed 1/8 tsp salt

Herbs (to taste), chopped

Filling:

1/2 cup all purpose flour

2 1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup lemon juice

2 Tbs orange juice

1 Tbs marigold, dried and sifted into a powder

1/4 tsp orange blossom water

1 orange zest

1 lemon zest

1 egg yolk

6 whole eggs

1/4 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

Pulse the powdered sugar, flour, and salt in a food processor. Add the cold butter and herbs, pulse until a dough forms but don’t over mix. Place the herb crust into a parchment lined half sheet tray, about 1/4” from the bottom. Press down firmly. Bake at 350 F, rotating the pan once, until lightly golden brown (about 25-30 minutes). Pull the crust from the oven, turn the oven to 300 F. In a blender, blend all the ingredients together until combined. Pour the citrus mixture on top of the hot crust. Bake for 25 minutes at 300 F or until the center is no longer jiggly. Let cool to room temperature, then store chilled in the refrigerator. Dust the top with powdered sugar or a dried herb mixture.