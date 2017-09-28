Lincoln-Way Marching Band to participate in 2019 Rose Bowl Parade

NEW LENOX, Ill. — Lincoln-Way Community High School’s marching band has been invited to march in the 130th Annual Pasadena Tournament of Rose Parade.

On Wednesday, band director Justin Barnish sat the students in an auditorium after practice, and he gave them each a single rose. A video announcing their invitation played in the auditorium.

Barnish described the students’ reaction as “wonderful and unbelievable.”

Over the summer, we went to the Drum Major Institute, and I thought that would be where the bar would be placed,” said junior Nick Forlenza. “After knowing we’re going to the Rose Bowl now, the bar has been thrown 10 miles beyond where I thought it could go.”

The Lincoln-Way Marching Band has what Barnish called a “special relationship” with the Rose Parade. Lincoln-Way attended the Rose Parade in 1982 and again 2000. They will perform at the Rose Parade again January 1, 2019.

Watch one of the Lincoln-Way Marching Band’s performances below:

