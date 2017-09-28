Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, winner of the award for Outstanding Comedy Actress for 'Veep,' poses in the press room during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has breast cancer in a post on her official Twitter account.
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the Emmy-winning actress said. “The good news is that i have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
