James Neveau looks ahead to Cubs’ Playoffs & Blackhawks’ season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO – For fans rooting for successful teams, this is an exciting time in the Windy City.

On Wednesday, the Cubs locked up their third-consecutive playoff appearance by beating the Cardinals for the NL Central title. Meanwhile the Blackhawks are almost ready to take to the ice for the first time in the 2017-2018 season with a bit of a new-look roster.

James Neveau has been following each team closely for NBCChicago.com and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss that on Thursday evening.

You can watch his conversation with Josh Frydman from the program on CLTV in the video above or below.