Jahmal Cole’s new book and his efforts to expand borders for Chicago teens

Chicago Ideas Award winning social entrepreneur Jahmal Cole releases new book, entitled Exposure is Key, Solving Violence by Exposing Teens to Opportunities.

In the span of two short years, one man’s dream has gone from idea to acclaim on the national stage. Jahmal Cole got his start by recruiting disconnected youth from barbershops on the south side of Chicago, a mission that has become a nationally recognized nonprofit organization called My Block, My Hood, My City.

The official Book Release Party will be held Saturday September 30th from 7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. at the Stony Island Arts Bank, located at 6760 S. Stony Island Ave. There will be an open bar, and hor d'oeuvres will be served. The $20 admission fee gets you a copy of the book, food, drink, and entertainment provided by Anthony Evora, DJ Alo, and Singer/Songwriter Stephen Sauer.