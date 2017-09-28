× Indiana man arrested in Colorado possibly connected to Delphi murders, police say

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Police are investigating to see if a man arrested in Colorado is connected to the Delphi, Indiana murders of two teenagers.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were killed in February while hiking on a trail in Delphi, northwest of Indianapolis.

On Monday, Daniel Nations, 31, a registered sex offender from Indiana, was arrested for threatening a couple with a hatchet on a Colorado hiking trail.

Authorities are trying to determine whether nations is connected to the Delphi killings.

But investigators are quick to say, they have hundreds of pictures of people who look like the Delphi suspect.

This is a developing story.