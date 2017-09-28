I-94 shut down due to semi fire, hazmat situation in Portage, Indiana

PORTAGE, Ind. — I-94 is shutdown in both directions in Portage, Indiana due to a Hazmat situation after a massive semi fire.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday westbound lanes of I-94 near State Road 249.

Police are evacuating 1/2 mile radius around the area because the semi contains hazardous material.

94 is blocked in both directions near SR-249.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are shuttling cars out at exit 15. Westbound traffic can get off at Exit 22 or Exit 26 to get back on the tollway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.