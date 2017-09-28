Hugh Hefner wanted to be buried near Marilyn Monroe

Hugh Hefner planned to be buried next to Marilyn Monroe at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

He bought the crypt next to Monroe`s for a reported $75,000 in 1992.

She was on the cover of Playboy’s first-ever issue in 1953.

That issue, which sold 50,000, catapulted the magazine to success after Hefner started it in his kitchen with an $8,000 loan.

In an interview back in 2000 Hefner said, “There’s something rather poetic in the fact that we’ll be buried in the same place.”