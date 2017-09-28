Father of toddler found dead in home: ‘Something has to happen. It’s going on too long.’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time, the father of Sema’j Crosby, the toddler found dead in her Joliet township home, is speaking out about the case. '

James Crosby says he has seen so many rumors about the case circulating on social media. But he’s waiting for the truth.

He spoke publicly for the first time to WGN News because he wants charges filed - wherever the facts lead.

It’s been five months since 1-year old Sema’j Crosby was first reported missing in Joliet Township. A frantic search followed only to end 30 hours later right in the home where she lived. Her body was found under a couch.

James was in jail on a theft charge when he got the news about his daughter.

“They came and took me out of my cell and started walking me towards medical. And they told me she died,” he says. “I don’t really like thinking about this. I just want my baby to have justice.”

Community activists haven taken to the streets pushing for answers. Two weeks ago, the coroner finally released the cause of death as asphyxia and ruled the case a homicide.

No one is charged. But investigators have named several persons of interest including James’s mother, his younger sister and his ex-girlfriend, Sema’j’s mother.

“I don`t know who’s responsible. It’s kind of hard for me because it’s my family. It’s people that I trusted. I’ve never seen them harm anyone. I’ve never seen them be just outrageous to any kid.”

Sema'j's mother, aunt, and grandmother -- through their attorneys -- have denied involvement.

Will County authorities deemed the home uninhabitable. It later went up in flames and arson was suspected.

Semaj`s case has also raised serious questions about DCFS, which had been investigating allegations of abuse. A caseworker visited the home just hours before the girl disappeared.

James says he didn`t live there and never suspected someone would hurt his child.

“If it`s an accident, if it’s a coverup. they still need to pay because they prolonged it. Not only are they lying, they`re lying to me and I trusted all of them.”

James has two other kids including one with Sema’j’s mother. The 8-year-old boy is in DCFS protective custody. James says he’s focused on getting custody of his son while getting justice for Sema`j.

There have been no updates on the investigation from Will County authorities. They say this case is still their top priority.