Fallout continues over officer’s photo; Students plan walkout in support

A Chicago police officer in a controversial social media photo that went viral is paying a heavy price for his public display.

John Catanzara is a 22 year department veteran.

He is seen in the photo wearing the uniform in front of a CPD squad holding a sign that reads “I stand for the anthem. I love the American flag. I support the president and the 2nd Amendment.”

It was posted on his Facebook page in the aftermath President Trump's criticism of the NFL and players kneeling during the national anthem.

Catanzara says he's has been fired from his private security job, has been told he will be reassigned from his cross country coaching position at Hubbard High School and could soon face a reprimand at CPD.

Some students at Hubbard are planning a walk out for Friday.

He also says he's received threats as well as compliments since his post.

He told WGN he'd like to talk on camera but in light of what might happen disciplinary wise, he can't.

Catanzara has been in trouble on the force before with IPRA recommending that he be fired which was overturned by the police board. He also has received commendations.

Earlier this week and two other officers were reprimanded at CPD for kneeling with an activist with a raised fist while in uniform.

American Flag issues have developed at Elgin's U-46 school District as well.

Board member Traci O'Neal Ellis equated the flag with a piece of toilet paper on her personal Facebook page.

But fellow board member Jeannette Ward is offended by her colleagues actions and that of the NFL players.