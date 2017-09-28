× Cubs vs Nationals playoff schedule set and fans are ready

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs post-season schedule is set.

The Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals starting next Friday.

Game 1: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 6

Game 2: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 7

Game 3: Nationals at Cubs, Oct. 9

Game 4: Nationals at Cubs. Oct. 10*

Game 5: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 12*

*if needed

As the champagne still dries in the visitor locker room in St Louis, Wrigley Field was abuzz with fans today are buying up the division title gear.