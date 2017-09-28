Cubs vs Nationals playoff schedule set and fans are ready

Posted 3:06 PM, September 28, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 25: Cubs fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on September 25, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs post-season schedule is set.

The Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals starting next Friday.

  • Game 1: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 6
  • Game 2: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 7
  • Game 3: Nationals at Cubs, Oct. 9
  • Game 4: Nationals at Cubs. Oct. 10*
  • Game 5: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 12*

*if needed

As the champagne still dries in the visitor locker room in St Louis,  Wrigley Field was abuzz with fans today are buying up the division title gear.

 