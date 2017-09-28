Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ St. Louis

* Jason Heyward has showed up against his former team this season, notching an RBI in his last four games against them.

* Randal Grichuk has been one of the few Cardinals to play well against the Cubs this season, as he is slugging .864.

* Matt Carpenter led off Tuesday’s game with a homer off of college teammate Jake Arrieta. Over the last five seasons, Carpenter has 73 homers out of the leadoff spot. The only Cardinals player with more all-time is Lou Brock (95).

* Addison Russell had a big home run last night. He’s hit significantly better away from home (.280) than he has at Wrigley Field this year (.190).