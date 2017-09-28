× CTA Red Line shut down at Addison after ‘white substance’ found on train

CHICAGO — CTA Red Line trains are not stopping at Addison due to fire department activity.

The CTA tweeted at 8:47 a.m. Thursday: “Red Line trains not stopping at Addison due to fire dept investigation.”

Red Line trains not stopping at Addison due to fire dept investigation. Bus shuttle avail btwn Sheridan-Addison-Belmont stns for alt svc. — cta (@cta) September 28, 2017

CTA says there was a white substance found on a train on the Red Line train at the Addison stop.

The Red Line is shut down in both directions at Addison while police investigate.

A bus shuttle is available between Sheridan, Addison, and Belmont stations for alternate service.

