CTA Red Line shut down at Addison after ‘white substance’ found on train
CHICAGO — CTA Red Line trains are not stopping at Addison due to fire department activity.
The CTA tweeted at 8:47 a.m. Thursday: “Red Line trains not stopping at Addison due to fire dept investigation.”
CTA says there was a white substance found on a train on the Red Line train at the Addison stop.
The Red Line is shut down in both directions at Addison while police investigate.
A bus shuttle is available between Sheridan, Addison, and Belmont stations for alternate service.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.