× Beach Hazards Statement for structural and rip currents in effect Friday into Saturday for the Lake Michigan beaches along the Illinois and Indiana shoreline

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 miles per hour or higher will cause high wave action and dangerous swimming conditions along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan beaches Friday into Saturday. Structural and Rip current s will develop in 4 to 8-foot waves.

People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water due to these threatening waves and currents.