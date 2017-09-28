Anthony Rizzo’s foundation makes massive pledge to cancer center that helped treat him

Anthony Rizzo and his foundation has pledged a generous amount to the medical facility that helped treat him.

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation announced today it pledges $650,000 to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Health System. Slyvester helps children and adolescents battling cancer and also promotes cancer research.

Today we pledged $650,000 pledge to the @SylvesterCancer. With this gift ARFF has donated nearly $1 million to Sylvester. pic.twitter.com/cO6QnqowzJ — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) September 28, 2017

Funds will be used to create the Hope 44 program, to assist families by providing one-on-one counseling and other support… — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) September 28, 2017

to ensure families have the resources they need to care for a child with cancer. — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) September 28, 2017

“With this gift, the Foundation has donated nearly $1 million dollars to Sylvester,” a statement on the foundation’s website announced.

The Cubs first baseman was treated at Sylvester in 2008. He is a nine year survivor of lymphoma.

The foundation’s website says $500,000 will go towards creating The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Hope 44 Program. It will “assist children and young adults waging their own battle with cancer by providing one-on-one counseling and other support to ensure families have the resources they need to care for a child with cancer.”

$150,000 will support for Izidore Lossos, M.D., director of the Lymphoma Program at Sylvester, and his research in the Pathogenesis of Lymphoma fund.

Rizzo said in a statement.

I am proud to support the University of Miami and the incredible work they are doing to find a cure for cancer. Sylvester will always have a special place in my heart, and I am honored to be able to give back and create the Hope 44 program there to insure every family has a fighting chance.

In 2012, he and his family created the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation to help raise money for cancer research and to provide support to children and their family members battling the disease.