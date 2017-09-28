30 year business vet Louis Carr shares secrets for getting ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Louis Carr established the Dirty Little Secrets: Men Only Edition Conference to bring together top thought leaders in the country within their respective fields. The mission of the conference is to provide men with a powerful forum to enhance leadership skills, find clarity for their mission and goals as well as provide tools to achieve new levels of personal and professional success. This DLS Conference for men features interactive panel discussions, high-level networking and keynote speeches.

Oct 13 -14, 2017

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

633 North Saint Clair Street

Chicago