White Sox Game Notes For Wednesday vs. LA Angels

* The Chicago White Sox are enjoying a solid close to the season, winning 10 of their last 17 games and averaging nearly six runs per game in those contests.

* The Los Angeles Angels have won eight of their last nine games against the Chicago White Sox, doubling Chicago’s scoring output in those meetings 54-27.

* On Tuesday, Jose Abreu joined a short list of seven players in franchise history to record five multi-homer games in a single season.

*The Angels’ 46 comeback wins are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most in the majors this season.