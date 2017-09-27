× Two days of hearings in Van Dyke murder case

CHICAGO — Jason Van Dyke was in court today and his lawyers filed another motion to dismiss his murder trial.

This is the first of two days of hearings in the case.

The Chicago police officer is charged with murdering Laquan McDonald three years ago.

One hearing involves the attorneys prosecuting him and the other involves attorneys helping to determine which evidence the prosecution can use at trial.

The hearings may determine whether prosecutors illegally used information that was given under a grant of immunity as the basis of their charge against Van Dyke.