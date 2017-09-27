College student who is legally blind trains for, wins triathlons

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- "Running blind" isn't just a term for 20-year-old Ashley Eisenmenger, it's how she's been doing it her whole life.
When dared to run in eighth grade, she joined the track team. When she was challenged to do a triathlon, she found a tandem bike and tethered herself to a swimmer who could guide her every stroke.
She has been legally blind from birth and Eisenmenger is overcoming all odds, as a member of North Central College's Triathlon Team. Not only has she placed at the collegiate level, but she has won in her division at marathons, and recently won gold at the USA ParaOlympic National Championships.
She says running is the one thing that makes her feel free. "I walk around with a cane all the time and when I'm running, I don't have any limitations. I am tethered at the waist to a sight guide, but it's one of the few times in my life that I don't feel blind.