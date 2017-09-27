New community center designed to end violence, develop leaders opens in Woodlawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A community center designed to end the violence, and develop leaders and entrepreneurs, opened on Wednesday in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Project H.O.O.D.`s Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center opened at 63rd and King Drive.

Pastor Corey Brooks, with the support of Illinois Governor Bruce Rounder and a host of business owners and CEOs, were on hand for the celebration.

Many hope the center will be a resource for the neighborhood and offer a training program for skilled trades, culinary programs, youth mentoring and entrepreneurship, and networking.

Brooks says no government or taxpayer dollars went into the new center. It's located in an abandoned Walgreens store.