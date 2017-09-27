Man wounded in armed robbery on South Side; Police seek suspect

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that left a man wounded Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.
Police say the shooting took place at an auto parts store in the 6600 block of S. Halsted just after 1 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood.
A 28-year-old man who reportedly works at the shop sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.
A second man was injured by broken glass and also taken to the hospital.
There is not yet a description of the suspect.
Police are investigating.
41.774294 -87.644644