Lunchbreak: Korean BBQ flank steak tacos

Executive Chef Aaron Cuschieri

The Dearborn

145 N. Dearborn

Chicago

(312) 384-1242

www.thedearborntavern.com

Event:

Culinary Care 3rd Annual Cook-Off

September 28

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Kendall College

900 N. North Branch Street

Chicago

For tickets and more information:

culinarycare.org/cookoff/

Korean BBQ Flank Steak Tacos

Ingredients:

1 lb flank steak

1 lb Uncle Ben’s Long Grain rice

2 oz ginger

2 bunch scallions

1 carrot

1 head Napa cabbage

1 cup Gochujang (korean chili paste)

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 Tbs fish sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

2 Tbs sugar

1 package El Milagro corn tortillas

1 lb shredded mozzarella cheese

2 each ripe avocados

4 Tbs salt

2 Tbs black pepper

2 each guajillo chili dried

4 limes

1 Tbs ground chile de arbol – powder

1 bunch cilantro

Directions:

For the Rice:

Cook the rice as per directions. 2 cups water, 1 cup rice, 4 slivers of ginger. Cook rice on stovetop covered with a lid for about 20-30 minutes.

Make Kimchee:

Combine gochujang, soy, sugar, sesame oil, water and fish sauce together to form a thick sauce. Cut the cabbage into 2″ squares, cut the carrots into thin strips, cut the scallions into 2″ pieces. Blanch and shock the cabbage, scallions and carrots. dry thoroughly. Mix the chili paste mixture with the cabbage mixture.

Marinate and Cook Flank Steak:

Cut steak into 1/2″ pieces, grind guajillo chilis into powder, mix with salt, pepper and arbor chilis, mix with 2 Tbs olive oil and slices of limes, and chopped steak. Marinate 20 minutes. Saute in pan over high heat until it is crispy on the outside and medium temperature on the inside. (3-5 minutes)

Heat oven to 200 F. wrap tortillas in a damp towel, and place in oven for 10 minutes. Slice avocado into thin slices, season with olive oil, salt and black pepper. Grate mozzarella cheese on box grater if not already done.

Assemble Tacos:

Place 7 tortillas on a sheet tray add one more tortilla on top of each one. (7 tacos each with 2 tortillas). Top tortilla with rice, then cooked flank steak, then avocado, then kimchee, then mozzarella cheese. Place in oven or salamander until cheese just melts.

Garnish each taco with chopped cilantro