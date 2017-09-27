Longest late-season string of 90s in 147 years of observations here ends after 7-days of back- to-back 90s; Wednesday’s low 70s a 15 to 20° pullback from Tuesday—but more typical of late Sept; 2nd cool push could mean “lake-effect” showers Friday; new warm-up next week
