Longest late-season string of 90s in 147 years of observations here ends after 7-days of back- to-back 90s; Wednesday’s low 70s a 15 to 20° pullback from Tuesday—but more typical of late Sept; 2nd cool push could mean “lake-effect” showers Friday; new warm-up next week

Posted 12:25 AM, September 27, 2017, by