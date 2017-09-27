Justin Timberlake ‘finalizing’ Super Bowl Half Time Show deal: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thirteen years ago, he was part of the famous Janet Jackson "wardrobe malfunction" at the Super Bowl Half Time Show. Now, Justin Timberlake may be returning to headline the show.

According to US Weekly, the 10-time Grammy winner -- who's currently working on his fifth solo album -- has been asked to take the stage at the NFL championship in Minneapolis on February 4.

The report says that Timberlake 'is finalizing' a deal that could include a collaboration with Jay-Z. No official word yet from the NFL nor from his camp.

Timberlake's 2004 performance with Janet Jackson not only caused a stir, but changed the rules of the annual broadcast when her breast was exposed when he pulled part of her costume off.

A five-second delay now takes place during live performances.