Glass-topped ‘dining yacht’ coming to the Chicago River

CHICAGO — A new glass-covered boat coming to the Chicago River will serve meals with a side of skyline.

The latest vessel from Odyssey Chicago, which operates dining cruises off of Navy Pier, will be topped with glass so that it can offer 360-degree views of the city as it cruises the river starting next summer, the company announced Wednesday.

Up to 200 people will be able to board the ship near the Magnificent Mile for its “upscale dining” including brunch, lunch, and dinner the company said, along with entertainment like a “professional DJ.” And since it’s enclosed in glass and climate-controlled, the ship will be able to cruise year-round.

You can see renderings of what the boat may look like in the slideshow below.