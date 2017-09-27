From Cubs-Cards to NFL and College Sports, Joan Niesen covers it all on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Her job at Sports Illustrated allows Joan Niesen a chance to cover a number of different sports. On top of that, she's a Cardinals fan living in Chicago during one of the the best eras in Cubs' history.

That means that Joan was going to have a lot to talk about during her appearance on Sports Feed on Wednesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

She discussed the Cubs chances of clinching the NL Central against the Cardinals this week along with the Bears-Packers game on Thursday night. She also discussed the anthem protests in the NFL along with big news in college football as well.

To watch Joan's segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.