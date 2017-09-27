FBI seeks suspects in series of bank robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for two men who’ve held up a total of 13 banks in the Chicago suburbs so far this year - three this week alone.

The FBI think the suspects are robbing banks to feed their drug habits.

The most recent robberies include

September 18, at 7:00 p.m. - TCF Bank located at 1156 Maple Avenue in Lisle.

September 20, 2017, at 6:22 p.m. - TCF Bank located at 2128 Mannheim Road in Westchester.

September 23, 2017, at 3:15 p.m - US Bank located at 13521 South Route 59 in Plainfield.

September 26, 2017, at 1:20 p.m. - Fifth Third Bank located at 1801 Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows.

If that the case, it’s a big concern, because agents say the men are becoming more desperate and therefore more dangerous.

Recently, the suspects didn’t bother to cover his face at all, which tells experts they’re desperate, almost certainly driven by addiction. It could be drugs, alcohol or gambling but it doesn’t much matter. All would make the men more dangerous.

“He’s got some kind of addiction. This is a spree. And in my experience, that tells me that he needs to get money fast to fulfill whatever’s going on,” said Garrett Croon of the FBI

It also means they’re on-edge and more willing to take risks, which is why the FBI is getting the word out.

The first suspect is described as 6’2” – 6’3” with a small build, 20 - 30 years old and African American.

The second suspect is described as 5’8” – 6’1, mid 20s – 30s with a light complexion and brown hair.

In both cases, cash rewards are being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Log on to tips.fbi.gov

FBI Chicago Office: 312-421-6700