Chicago police officer says he ‘stands for anthem’ in Facebook photo

CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer posted a photo to his Facebook page saying he stands for the national anthem.

Officer John Catanzara posted the photo to Facebook page on Tuesday with a caption that said, “2 sides to a story.”

In the photo, he is standing in front of a squad car holding an American flag with a sign that says, “I stand for the anthem I love the American flag I support my president and the 2nd Amendment.”

Catanzara said he posted the photo because he loves the country “even with all its faults.”

The photo comes a few days after two officers were reprimanded for kneeling while in uniform.

That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes… then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick… and they also say yes… then you ask them to Kneel.! ✊🏿👏🏿 #ColinKaepernick #WeSupportYou A post shared by Aleta (@englewoodbarbie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

The department’s code of conduct prohibits officers from participating in an “partisan political campaign or activity.”

The photos come in the awake of President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about the NFL.