Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia endorses Chris Kennedy for governor

CHICAGO — Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia has endorsed Chris Kennedy for governor, sources tell WGN.

Kennedy is one of eight Democrats vying for Illinois governor.

The wealthy businessman wants the race to focus more on Chicago’s gun violence crisis. He has previously called on Mayor Emanuel to do more for families.

Garcia, a former candidate for Chicago mayor, is expected to make the announcement on Thursday.

