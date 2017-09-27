Chicago congregation working to get supplies to Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Americans on the mainland are scrambling to gather supplies, food and water to send to Puerto Rico. The major problem right now is getting basic necessities to the people who desperately need it.

The senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church in Chicago, Rev. Wilfredo "Choco" De Jesus, has been busy coordinating disaster relief efforts. He's heading to Mexico this weekend and then to Puerto Rico on Monday. The majority of his congregation has relatives in Puerto Rico and many of them still have not made contact with their loved ones. It has been an agonizing wait as communication is still limited, one week after Hurricane Maria struck the U.S. territory.

There have been several local efforts to collect supplies amid reports that there are major problems with distribution efforts in Puerto Rico.

So far, New Life covenant has raised $30,000 and is aiming to raise about $45,000 more.

With help from the governor and United Airlines, a cargo plane with supplies is heading to Puerto Rico tomorrow. And the church is also partnering with The Convoy of Hope to send more shipping containers with necessities like water, batteries, generators, diapers and food.