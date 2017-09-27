Beach Hazards Statement in effect Wednesday/Wednesday evening for Lake Michigan beaches in Cook County Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties Indiana
North to northwest winds 10 to 20 miles per hour will build 3 to 6-foot waves causing dangerous rip and structural current along the Lake Michigan beaches in Cook County Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties Indiana Wednesday and Wednesday evening. High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions will be developing. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water.