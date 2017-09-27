27 years later, arrest in fatal Florida clown shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Twenty-seven years ago, a person wearing a clown costume walked up to Marlene Warren's home and shot her dead.

On Tuesday, The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Sheila Keen Warren, 54, as a viable suspect in the case.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the event happened as follows:

On May 26, 1990, a person dressed a clown rang Marlene's doorbell. Marlene opened the door to a clown bearing flowers and balloons. Her 21-year-old son Joseph Aherns and his friends were in the other room and heard his mom say "oh, how pretty." Then, they heard a gunshot and Ahrens rushed to the front door despite being in a cast. He yelled at the clown who turned briefly turned around before taking off. Marlene died two days later, and the clown's white Chrysler convertible was found abandoned in Royal Palm Beach.

At the time of her murder, Marlene believed Michael Warren and Shelia Keen Warren were having an affair. Michael Warren and Shelia Keen Warren married in 2002. They were suspected by law enforcement back in 1990, but new DNA evidence is what helped police arrest Shelia Keen Warren now.

The sheriff did not mention whether or not Michael Warren would also be arrested. He did serve time in prison for grand theft, racketeering and odometer tampering, connected to a used car business.