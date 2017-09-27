1 student dead, 1 wounded in NYC school stabbing

NEW YORK — Police say an 18-year-old man attacked two fellow students inside a New York City school, fatally stabbing a 15-year-old boy and critically injuring a 16-year-old boy.

The attack happened Wednesday on the fifth floor of the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, a middle and high school in the Bronx. It’s located in a building that also houses a public elementary school.

Police say the 18-year-old has been taken into custody, but it’s not yet clear what prompted the attack.

Police didn’t immediately say what type of cutting device was used, but a weapon was recovered.

Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina says she is heartbroken by the violence. She says, “This tragedy should never have taken place.”

FDNY responded to reports of a stabbing at 10:51 a.m., department officials said. Multiple schools are located at the address provided by FDNY and NYPD.

A preliminary investigation indicated bullying may have prompted the attack, sources said.

“I’m heartbroken at the loss of one of our students and this tragedy should never have taken place. We are working closely with the NYPD on the investigation and providing ongoing guidance support and counseling for the school community.”

Santo Merced, who told WPIX his child attends the school, said he was never contacted by the school and learned about the stabbing from a neighbor.

“I tried to called the school. I tried my best. I tried three times. It went to voicemail,” Merced said.

The father rushed to the school, where he saw his daughter, a kindergartener, through a window waving to him.

“Her teacher gave me the ‘thumbs up,’ saying that she’s OK, but I still want to pick up my kid,” Merced said.

It’s the first homicide at a New York City school since 2014.

