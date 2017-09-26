Woman assaulted on suburban path; Police seek suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. – Police are searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking on a suburban bike path over the weekend.

Police say the woman was walking along the path Saturday night between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. south of the intersection of Washington Street and IL Route 21 in Gurnee when she was assaulted.

The suspect is described as a male having a “tan” complexion, with a medium to heavy build. He had dark short hair that was shaved on the sides and a goatee. He’s described as smelling of smoke and was “sweaty” at the time of the offense.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt made of light weight material. The sweatshirt had a contrasting color logo on the left breast. He was wearing dark-colored, possibly sweat pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to to call the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.