Whitney Young cancels football season due to shortage of players

CHICAGO – Whitney Young High School has canceled this year’s football season with three games left, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The school said they’re canceling the rest of the season because they cannot get enough eligible players.

The Chicago Tribune reports that state regulations require a 22-member roster for a varsity team. The school’s football roster has dropped to 19 since the beginning of the year.

The principal, Joyce Kenner, said their low numbers are based on injuries and players being academically ineligible.

Interest in footfall has been declining nationwide.