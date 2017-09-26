White Sox catcher honors father’s 37-year military career in with in-game tribute

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago White Sox have honored a military service man or woman at every home game this year, but on Monday night, they honored someone with a special connection to the team.

White Sox catcher Rob Brantly honored his father’s 37-year career in the U.S. Air Force with an in-game tribute. Monday was Master Sgt. Robert Brantly’s first official day of retirement as well as his 56th birthday.

The touching tribute received a standing ovation from the fans as Brantly hugged his father on the field, and presented him with a bat signed by the entire team.