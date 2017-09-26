Weather better fit for fall finally arrives
-
Summer weather for the start of fall
-
Summer weather returns
-
Temps begin to climb as hot weather moves
-
More hot weather follows mild weekend
-
Cooler weather continues
-
-
Warm and humid weather returns
-
Unseasonably cool weather continues
-
Mild weather will last awhile
-
More seasonable weather on the way
-
Weekend starts out hot, then storms bring in cooler weather
-
-
Several more days of hot weather – storms possibly too
-
Warm temps, sunny skies for Fourth of July
-
Another cooler week