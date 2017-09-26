Totally ’80s video encourages Chicagoans to get flu shot

CHICAGO — A Chicago medical practice really wants people to get their flu shots, so they put together a 1980s themed video.

The doctors, nurses and staff at Northwestern Children’s Practice on Lake Shore Drive put together a video to encourage people to get their annual flu shot.

Employees dressed like famous ‘80s icons such as Richard Simmons and Hulk Hogan.

In the past, they’ve done promos themed after “Hamilton” and “Game of Thrones.”

The hospital said if their flu shot supply changes, they will update their Facebook page and their website.