Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cubs fever is starting to heat up across Chicago as the team looks to clinch the division title tonight in St Louis. And there's a young fan going viral after expressing her love for one certain player.

4-year-old Eden Stembel from Carmel, Indiana sang that song for her mom and asked her to send it to Anthony Rizzo.

Her mom tweeted it and Rizzo saw it. He responded: