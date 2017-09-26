Report: Dwyane Wade joining LeBron, Rose on Cavs

CLEVELAND – It didn’t take long for Dwyane Wade to find a new home.

After one season with the Bulls, Wade is reportedly teaming up with his longtime friend LeBron James in Cleveland.

Sources: Dwyane Wade has reached agreement on a one-year, $2.3M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2017

According to multiple sources, Wade agreed to sign for the veteran’s minimum – a one-year, $2.3 million deal – once he clears waivers on Wednesday.

Wade indeed headed to Cavs, per source, as @wojespn, @ShamsCharania and perhaps others Tweeted. 1 yr, $2.3M deal. Bulls' buyout was $8.5M. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 26, 2017

The twelve-time All-Star gave back $8.5 million to the Bulls on his $23.8 million buyout to leave town.

Wade will join another former Bull in the Cavs backcourt to start the year, playing alongside Derrick Rose.

The Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs were all rumored to be in the mix before Wade decided on Cleveland.