Niles North H.S. varsity football suspended during hazing investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. -- Niles North High School has suspended its varsity football program amid an investigation into possible hazing.

The school's principal notified students' families with a letter Monday:

Niles North High School has been made aware of allegations of a possible hazing incident involving the Varsity Football Team. Over the weekend, school officials took immediate action based on the reports received. The school immediately notified the Skokie Police Department, and Niles North is working in conjunction with Skokie Police during this investigation. Because this is a matter under investigation, Niles North will suspend its Varsity Football operations until further notice. “The safety and security of our students is our top priority,” said Niles North Principal James Edwards. “We have zero tolerance of hazing or even the threat of it. Because this is a matter that involves student confidentiality, we ask that our students and families be patient as the investigation unfolds.”

The letter did not give any details of what happened, but it did say Skokie police were notified of the incident over the weekend.

There are more then 50 teenagers on the varsity football team at the high school. Both the principal and the school district said they had no tolerance for hazing at school.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.