‘Mr. Wave’ brings hip-hop to Pritzker gym class

CHICAGO -- Back in the '80s when breakdancing reigned king, Mr. Wave was right at the top, performing on stage is across the globe.

That same guy, is now working on a smaller stage, at CPS schools. To his students, he is known as Tony Wesley. Through hip-hop and breakdancing moves, Wesley instills not only a love of dance but expression in these young students.

His weekly class is the most requested elective at A.N. Pritzker Elementary in Wicker Park. While his claim to fame was as Mr. Wave, most of his time is now spent promoting his foundation called 'I Am That Kid'.

He hopes that his experiences as a kid facing a lot of adversity, Will now be an inspiration for other children to choose the right path in their own lives.