Lunchbreak: Thin cut pork chops

Chef John Manion

El Che Bar

845 W Washington Blvd,

Chicago

(312) 265-1130

www.elchebarchicago.com

La Sirena Clandestina

954 W Fulton Market

Chicago

(312) 226-5300

www.lasirenachicago.com

Taste Talks Chicago

Friday, October 6th – Sunday, October 8th

For more information:

www.chicago.tastetalks.com

Thin Cut Pork Chops

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 Pork Chops

marinade

1/4 cup roasted peanuts

1/4 cup concord grapes, cut in half

4 Tbs hot mustard

2 scallions, slice on the bias

1 cup picked cilantro

Directions:

Baste the pork chops on both sides, reserve for 30-45 minutes. Place on a pre-heated and oiled grill and cook for 2 minutes, then mark. Cook for another 2, then flip. Baste the cooked (top) side with more marinade. Mark after 2 minutes and plate over the mustard and garnished liberally with peanuts, grapes, cilantro and green onion.

Marinade

Ingredients:

1/2 cup green onion, chopped

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

2 Tbs garlic, chopped

1 Tbs ginger, grated

1 Tbs siracha hot sauce

1/2 Tbs miso paste

2 Tbs dark brown sugar

the juice and zest of 1 lime

1 Tbs rice wine vinegar

1/2 Tbs soy

1/3 Tbs fish sauce

1/4 cup sesame oil

3/4 cup vegetable oil

Directions:

Place everything but the oils in a food processor and blend until smooth. Add the combined oils a little at a time until emulsified. Reserve.