Lunchbreak: Thin cut pork chops

Chef John Manion
El Che Bar
845 W Washington Blvd,
Chicago
(312) 265-1130
www.elchebarchicago.com
La Sirena Clandestina
954 W Fulton Market
Chicago
(312) 226-5300
www.lasirenachicago.com
Taste Talks Chicago
Friday, October 6th – Sunday, October 8th
For more information:
Thin Cut Pork Chops
Serves 4
Ingredients:
8 Pork Chops
marinade
1/4 cup roasted peanuts
1/4 cup concord grapes, cut in half
4 Tbs hot mustard
2 scallions, slice on the bias
1 cup picked cilantro
Directions:
Baste the pork chops on both sides, reserve for 30-45 minutes. Place on a pre-heated and oiled grill and cook for 2 minutes, then mark. Cook for another 2, then flip. Baste the cooked (top) side with more marinade. Mark after 2 minutes and plate over the mustard and garnished liberally with peanuts, grapes, cilantro and green onion.
Marinade
Ingredients:
1/2 cup green onion, chopped
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
2 Tbs garlic, chopped
1 Tbs ginger, grated
1 Tbs siracha hot sauce
1/2 Tbs miso paste
2 Tbs dark brown sugar
the juice and zest of 1 lime
1 Tbs rice wine vinegar
1/2 Tbs soy
1/3 Tbs fish sauce
1/4 cup sesame oil
3/4 cup vegetable oil
Directions:
Place everything but the oils in a food processor and blend until smooth. Add the combined oils a little at a time until emulsified. Reserve.