Lester Wiltfong looks ahead to Bears-Packers on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It figures that arguably the Bears' biggest win of the John Fox era gives them the least amount of time to celebrate.

The victory over the Steelers at Soldier Field on Sunday couldn't be celebrated for long since the team must play just four days later. On top of that, it's the Green Bay Packers whom the Bears will play at Lambeau Field in front of a national audience.

Could it work to their advantage or not? Lester Wiltfong of Windy City Gridiron discusses that along with a number of other topics with the Bears on Tuesday's Sports Feed.

