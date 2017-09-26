COPA releases video of deadly crash that killed woman, off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, an agency that investigates police misconduct, released video of a crash that killed a woman and a Chicago Police Officer.
It happened in June at Roosevelt and Kostner.
Off-duty Officer Taylor Clark, 32, was driving a Jeep that collided with 27-year-old Chequita Adams' car.
Police said they were chasing officer Clark, because his Jeep looked like a vehicle involved in a carjacking.
It is unknown why Clark refused to stop.
The woman's mother is suing the city.
NOTE: WGN has chose to freeze the video because the images of the crash are too disturbing