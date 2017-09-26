× Cardinals set off fireworks after Kris Bryant home run

ST. LOUIS — The Chicago Cubs are on the verge of clinching a division title after beating the St. Louis Cardinals Monday night.

During the game, Kris Bryant hit his 29th homer of the season — which unexpectedly led to the eruption of fireworks at Busch Stadium.

“And somebody set off some fireworks,” announcer Len Kasper said.

Jim Deshaies then chimed in and joked, “There’s a mole. There’s a Cubs spy in the fireworks department here.”

St. Louis was eliminated from playoff contention after the Cubs beat the Cardinals 10-2