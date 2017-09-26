× Before game with the Bears, Packers ask fans to lock arms during the National Anthem

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With NFL games just completed, some are wondering what kind of demonstrations players might have during the National Anthem in the fourth week of the season.

Already the Packers have made their intentions known – and they want the fans attending their game against the Bears Thursday at Lambeau Field to do the same.

On Tuesday night, the Packers released a statement on behalf of the players asking fans to lock arms with the team during the playing of the National Anthem.

“Join us this Thursday by locking arms with whoever you’re with, stranger or loved one, wherever you are—intertwined and included—in this moment of unification,” said the release from the Packers on their website.

This comes on the heels of comments made by quarterback Aaron Rodgers at a news conference earlier in the day.

“Those of us joining arms on Thursday will be different in so many ways, but one thing that binds us together is that we are all individuals who want to help make our society, our country and our world a better place,” said the Packers in the release. “We believe that in diversity there can be UNI-versity. Intertwined, we represent the many people who helped build this country, and we are joining together to show that we are ready to continue to build.”

This afternoon, the Bears said they still don’t know what they’ll do during Thursday’s National Anthem. Last week, the team locked arms on the sidelines at Soldier Field before a 23-17 overtime win over the Steelers.